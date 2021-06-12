Second dose of Pasteurcovac’s injection to be end in coming days

Mostafavi said that the number of volunteers in the third phase of human testing of the Iran-Cuba joint vaccine is 24,000 and so far over 14,500 volunteers have received the second dose of their vaccine.

He noted that the Iran-Cuba vaccine will be branded “Pasteurcovac” after production at Pasteur Institute of Iran.

The vaccine is jointly produced by the Pasteur Institute of Iran (IPI) and the Finlay Institute of Vaccines of Cuba.

Some 24,000 volunteers from different Iranian cities of Isfahan, Babol, Bandar Abbas, Zanjan, Sari, Kerman, Hamedan, and Yazd have taken part in the third phase trial.

The volunteers are ages 18 to 80. After finally being confirmed by IPI, National Vaccination Campaign will start.

Since its outbreak worldwide in December 2019, the coronavirus has killed over 3,100,000, while the number of the dead in Iran has passed 81,900.