Saudi Arabia restricts this year’s Hajj to its citizens and residents

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that it will limit the Hajj this year to 60,000 pilgrims from the citizens and residents of the country.

The Saudi ministry said the decision was made in light of the ongoing evolution of the Coronavirus and the emergence of its new types in the world.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj stressed in a statement: “It is necessary for people who want to perform Hajj rituals not to have any chronic diseases, to be among the age groups receiving the vaccine (between 18 and 65 years old) and in accordance with the rules and mechanisms of safe groups in Saudi Arabia.”

The Ministry continued: “The Saudi government, through the goals of Islamic law in the field of saving human lives, always cares about the health and safety of the pilgrims of the House of God and provides all the necessary facilities for them to perform the rituals of Hajj and Umrah.”

