Michel Aoun: International community must work to return Syrian refugees to their country

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese president said it was impossible to continue accepting large numbers of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

“The international community and the United Nations must work to return the displaced people to their villages in Syria, which are now safe,” said Michel Emad Aoun, executive director of the UNHCR.

He added: “The will of the Lebanese people in the face of challenges is firm and the international community must help to find solutions to successive crises in our country.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English