Why is it dangerous to form a belief based on uncertainty and doubt according to the holy Quran?

SHAFAQNA – Suspicion and assumption are the most dangerous elements which divert the thoughts of many people toward false beliefs. The first recommendation of the holy Quran for refining the belief is to avoid relying on suspicion and assumption. The Quran recommends to its followers not to base their belief on suspicion and assumption and do not submit to the case that its authenticity and safety is not clear. In Ayah 36 of Surah Al-Isra, Allah (SWT) said: “And do not pursue that of which you have no knowledge; for every act of hearing, or seeing, or of (feeling in) the heart will be enquired into (on the Day of Reckoning).”

And in Ayah 15 of Surah An-Noor, Allah (SWT) said: “Behold, you received it on your tongues, and said out of your mouths things of which you had no knowledge; and you thought it to be a light matter, while it was most serious in the sight of Allah (SWT).” And in Ayah 116 of Surah Al-An’am, Allah (SWT) warned: “And if you follow most of those on earth, they will lead you away from the way of Allah (SWT). They follow nothing but conjecture; they do nothing but lie.” In this regard, it is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: If the ignorant remain silent, disagreement between people disappears [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 2, Page 122.