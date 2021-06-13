https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/AEB82CAA-A3F5-4BE9-B6F6-AF4E4906E0B8.jpeg 400 400 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-06-13 07:38:132021-06-13 07:38:13Arrest of another Shia cleric by Saudi forces
Arrest of another Shia cleric by Saudi forces
SHAFAQNA- Saudi activists announced that security forces arrested Sheikh Mojtaba al-Nimr, a Shia cleric, yesterday (Saturday).
Al-Nimr Revolutionary Network announced in cyberspace: Sheikh Mojtaba Al-Nimr, the son of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nimr, was arrested at Al-Dammam Airport yesterday.
The reason for the arrest of this Shia cleric has not been determined yet.
According to the sources, Hujjat al-Islam Sheikh Mojtaba al-Nimr was detained yesterday by Saudi forces at Al-Dammam International Airport on his way back from Qom.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
