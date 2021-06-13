Date :Sunday, June 13th, 2021 | Time : 07:38 |ID: 217102 | Print

Arrest of another Shia cleric by Saudi forces

SHAFAQNA- Saudi activists announced that security forces arrested Sheikh Mojtaba al-Nimr, a Shia cleric, yesterday (Saturday).

Al-Nimr Revolutionary Network announced in cyberspace: Sheikh Mojtaba Al-Nimr, the son of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nimr, was arrested at Al-Dammam Airport yesterday.

The reason for the arrest of this Shia cleric has not been determined yet.

According to the sources, Hujjat al-Islam Sheikh Mojtaba al-Nimr was detained yesterday by Saudi forces at Al-Dammam International Airport on his way back from Qom.

