Thousands of British people demonstrated in solidarity with Palestinians+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Yesterday (Saturday), thousands of Britons on the International Day of International Justice, at the same time as the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, called for Palestinian freedom and justice in front of the British Government Headquarters in London.

Downing Street in London was filled with Palestinian flags, with demonstrators holding placards denouncing the British and G7 governments’ complicity in supporting the occupying regime and covering up Israel’s war crimes. They also called for the freedom and justice of Palestine and the punishment of the murderers of Palestinian children.

The demonstrators also carried symbolic coffins for the children of Palestinian martyrs who were killed in the recent invasion of Gaza.

The demonstration included a pro-Palestinian speech festival, in which legal activists emphasized their support for the Palestinian people and called for sanctions against the occupying regime, and called on members of the British Parliament to approve the Israeli sanctions plan, which will be put to a vote in next Monday’s session.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English