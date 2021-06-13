Al-Wefaq calls for immediate release of Sheikh Abdul-Jalil al-Miqdad

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain’s Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society has demanded the immediate release of Sheikh Abdul-Jalil al-Miqdad, a Bahraini Shia cleric who has been sentenced to life in prison.

In a statement, the group called on the Bahraini government to release Sheikh Abdul-Jalil al-Miqdad, who recently issued a statement blaming the Bahraini regime for his dire physical condition in prison.

Al-Wefaq stressed that the Declaration of Al-Miqdad is in fact an unprecedented warning of a catastrophe.

The statement called for the immediate and unconditional release of Sheikh Abdul-Jalil al-Miqdad and other opposition leaders and political prisoners in the country, who have faced the most heinous acts of lawlessness and torture in a decade.

Sheikh Abdul-Jalil al-Miqdad had previously issued a statement from the prison, referring to his dire physical condition: “Because I do not want to be short on my rights, I declare that I am facing a kind of negligence that amounts to torture. I hold them responsible for anything that happens to me.”

Sheikh Miqdad was sentenced to 30 years in prison in Bahrain in February 2011 for leading a popular protest.

Reports indicate that the 61-year-old Bahraini Shia cleric is suffering from an illness in prison and is unable to move, sleep or speak.

Sheikh Isa Qassim, Bahrain’s Shia leader has blamed Al-Khalifa regime officials for any danger posed to Sheikh Abdul-Jalil al-Miqdad, a Shia political prisoner.

Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, Bahrain’s Shia leader, said in a statement: “There is no doubt about the recent remarks of Sheikh Abdul-Jalil al-Miqdad, who stated that he was being deliberately tortured by his prison authorities and that all his complaints about his dangerous illnesses were ignored; Because he is an honest, zealous and dignified man who is far from expressing weakness and asking for mercy from the people, and these words make the prison authorities and above all those who ignore his situation, fully responsible for any danger that may exist for him.”

Sheikh Isa Qassim continued: “People are accompanied by his cries and those like him who are suffering. The cries of those who are being tortured inside the prisons and whose lives are in danger at any moment have increased.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English