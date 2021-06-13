Saad Hariri: All options are on the table

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister has announced that all options are on the table and that he will not make a unilateral decision.

“All options are on the table, I will not make a decision whether to continue trying to form a government or to resign without consulting Nabih Berri, the speaker of parliament, the Islamic Sharia Council and former prime ministers.” Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri said.

“I am committed to the plans of Nabih Berri and Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, which will save the country from crises,” he said.

“My relationship with Barry is perfect. Hariri is Nabih Berri and Nabih Berri is Saadi Hariri. The problem is those who put obstacles in the way of forming a government. Nabih Berri is the only person who supported me from the first moment I was obliged to form a government. He never left me and I did not hear from him that he would leave me. I am in constant contact with Barry and will meet with him soon,” Hariri said at a session of the Islamic Sharia Council.

Hariri said: “I informed the Sharia Council from the very first moment about all the issues and even talked to Mufti Abdul Latif Derian and the members of the council about the obstacles.”

He referred to the negative reaction of the head of the Lebanese National Liberation Movement, Gebran Bassil, to his plan to form a government.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English