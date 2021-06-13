Date :Sunday, June 13th, 2021 | Time : 16:19 |ID: 217145 | Print

First Quran translation in old Turkic reprinted in Kazakhstan

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The first translation of the Holy Quran in Old Turkic has been reprinted in Kazakhstan.

It was printed in the city of Turkistan, according to Anadolu Agency. The copy, known as the Istanbul Copy, is in the Old Turkic language of the Kara-Khanid Khanate period (9th to 13th centuries).

The original version is in Istanbul’s Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum. The copy was unveiled in a conference organized in Kazakhstan in May with the motto of “Turkistan Spiritual Capital of the Turkic World”.

The reprinted copy includes prefaces by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and former president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

