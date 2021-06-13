Date :Sunday, June 13th, 2021 | Time : 16:33 |ID: 217149 | Print

Photos: Pro-Palestine activists cover arms factory in Oldham, England with blood-red paint to express anger over factory’s involvement in Israeli war crimes

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Pro-Palestine activists dismantle and cover Elbit Systems’ lethal arms factory in Oldham, England, with blood-red paint to express their anger over the factory’s involvement in Israeli war crimes.

