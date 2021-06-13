Iran top negotiator says Vienna talks to be continued whenever needed

The talks will continue whenever needed, Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Press TV, an Iranian news network. Other sides of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should assure Iran that what happened in the past will not repeat in the future, Araghchi said, while referring to the US 2018 withdrawal from the nuclear deal. To obtain such assurance, technical and political discussion is needed, the negotiator added. Many technical issues have still remained to be discussed to reach a final agreement, he underlined. Araghchi, deputy foreign minister and head of Iran’s negotiating team, arrived in the Austrian capital on Saturday (June 12) to resume talks on the JCPOA. Sixth round of talks between Iran and 4+1 began in Vienna on Saturday. The talks are to focus on the US possible return to the JCPOA and the lifting of the anti-Iran sanctions. Talks between Iran and 4+1 started as of April 2 while United States is indirectly attending the talks.