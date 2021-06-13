Arab League to hold extraordinary meeting over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

SHAFAQNA- The Council of the Arab League will hold an extraordinary meeting in Doha involving various foreign ministers on Tuesday to discuss developments on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) issue.

The meeting comes after Egypt and Sudan urged the international community to practice pressure on Ethiopia to go back to the negotiating table.

The meeting comes on the back of the Arab League’s decision to support both downstream countries’ stances in the long-running issue.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, is a gravity dam on the Blue Nile River in Ethiopia under construction since 2011. If the water intake is complete, it will reduce the inflow of water to Egypt by at least 50% And given that this river is the vital for agriculture of Egypt, it will cause irreparable damage to Egypt. Ethiopia, on the other hand, considers it necessary to use the dam to supply the electricity it needs.

Ethiopia, on the other hand, considers it necessary to use the dam to supply the electricity it needs.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.