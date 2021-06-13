https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/کرونا-عربستان.jpg 432 768 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-06-13 20:58:112021-06-13 20:58:57Corona in Saudi Arabia / Records highest number of cases in Mecca
Corona in Saudi Arabia / Records highest number of cases in Mecca
SHAFAQNA –Saudi Arabia recorded 11 new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,572.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,107 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 465,797 people have now contracted the disease. the highest number of cases were recorded in Mecca with 344.
This news is translated by Shafaqna English.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!