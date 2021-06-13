Ammar Hakim: Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad turned defeat into victory and failure into honor

SHAFAQNA- Referring to the Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad issued by the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement said: “This Fatwa was a ray of hope that restored everything to its proper state and turned defeat into victory and failure into honor.”

“Seyyed Ammar Hakim,” the Leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, wrote in a message on the occasion of the anniversary of the issuance of the Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad by the Supreme Religious Authority: Keeping alive the memory of the Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad issued by the Supreme Religious Authority, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, is a reminder of the paternal and responsible view arising from insight into the reality of the affairs and requirements of that difficult period.

He continued: “This Fatwa was a glimmer of hope that restored everything to its proper state and turned defeat into victory and failure into honor. The Fatwa did not only address the military dimension, but also addressed very important humanitarian issues, such as sheltering the displaced people and rescuing the besieged citizens in the conflict areas.”

The Leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement has concluded: Greetings to the teenagers, young people and the elderly who responded to this call and shielded their hearts and sacrificed their lives for the honor and greatness of this holy land. We call on everyone to work to protect what has been achieved through this Fatwa by strengthening the foundations of a stable and prosperous independent government.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English