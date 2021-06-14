Why according to the holy Quran the believers should speak with knowledge and should not deny what they do not know?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: Truly, Allah (SWT) assigned two holy Ayahs for this Ummah (Islamic Ummah), one is that they should not speak except what they know of; and the other is that they should not deny what they have no knowledge of. Then Imam Sadeq (AS) recited the second part of Ayah 169 of Surah Al-A’araaf: “Was not the covenant of the Book taken from them that they would not ascribe to Allah (SWT) anything but the truth? And they study what is in the Book. But best for the righteous is the home in the hereafter. Will you not understand?” And then, Imam Sadeq (AS) recited Ayah 39 of Surah Yunus: Nay, they charge with falsehood that whose knowledge they cannot compass, even before the elucidation thereof hath reached them; thus did those before them make charges of falsehood. But see what was the end of those who did wrong [1]!”

[1] Majma’ul Bayan, Vol. 5, Page 168; Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 2, Page 113.