SHAFAQNA- Oscar-nominated actor Riz Ahmed has called out Hollywood for the stereotypical and “toxic” portrayal of Muslim community in its films, saying “The Islamophobia industry is one that measures its cost in blood.”

Ahmed, who became the first Muslim to get a best actor Oscar nomination, recently launched the initiative, the Blueprint for Muslim Inclusion, to increase the community’s representation in cinema.

The initiative was launched in partnership with the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, the Ford Foundation and Pillars Fund , Thehindu.c mentioned.

In a passionate speech shared on social media and YouTube, the Muslim star described his own difficult experiences, including aggressive interrogation at airports, The Guardian reported.

“The problem of Muslim misrepresentation is one that can’t be ignored any more … and it’s a problem that a handful of prominent Muslims in the business can’t fix,” he said.

“The progress that’s being made by a few of us doesn’t paint an overall picture of progress if most of the portrayals of Muslims on screen are either nonexistent or entrenched in those stereotypical, toxic, two-dimensional portrayals.”

Ahmed said the new Blueprint would include funding and mentoring for up-and-coming Muslim storytellers, Aboutislam told.

The $25,000 (£17,700) fellowships for young Muslim artists will be awarded by an advisory committee that will include such actors and comedians as Mahershala Ali, Ramy Youssef and Hasan Minhaj.

The actor gave harsh criticisms of the Oscar-winning films American Sniper, The Hurt Locker and Argo, calling them “frankly racist”.

The project will offer grantees an unrestricted award of $25,000 in a bid to increase Muslim representation on screen ,according to English.alaraby. Successful candidates will also have access to mentorship from an advisory board of Muslim artists, which includes Ahmed himself, Mahershala Ali, Lena Khan, Ramy Youssef, Sana Amanat, Rosa Attab, Nida Manzoor, Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaim and Hasan Minhaj.