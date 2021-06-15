Zahid Quaraishi confirmed as first Muslim Federal Judge in US history

SHAFAQNA- The United States Senate has confirmed Zahid Quraishi appointment as a US District Judge for the District of New Jersey.

The Rutgers law school graduate was nominated by Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate on Thursday in an 81-16 vote.

“Quraishi will be the first American Muslim in United States history to serve as an Article III federal judge. The third largest religion in the United States, and he will become the first to ever serve as an Article III judge,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday in floor remarks ahead of the vote, CNN reported.

The Islamic Society of North America has also issued a statement to welcome the US first Muslim federal judge according to Aboutislam.

Quraishi is Biden’s third judicial nominee to be approved for a federal post. In May, Sens. Chuck Grassley, Lindsey Graham and Tom Cotton were among the GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who voted to advance his nomination for a full vote, Foxnews reported.

Quraishi, who is of Pakistani descent, has served as a Magistrate Judge for the District of New Jersey since 2019. He is the first Asian-American to be a federal judge in New Jersey. He is also an adjunct professor at Rutgers University.