Date :Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 | Time : 07:58 |ID: 217272 | Print

Ammar Hakim: UN should consider Camp Speicher massacre a genocide

/0 Comments/in , , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Head of the Coalition of Iraqi National Forces has reiterated his call for the UN to consider Camp Speicher massacre a genocide.

Ammar Hakim stated: The Camp Speicher massacre after the tragic events of June 2014, as a result of which thousands of young people were killed, brings with it the grief of the bereaved mothers who lost their children and the orphans.

He continued: “On the seventh painful anniversary of this crime, we reiterate that the United Nations calls the actions of ISIS terrorist gangs in Camp Speicher a genocide to show the victory of the facts and to provide compensation to the relatives of the victims.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Ten years on; Syria is still deep in wars
Iran’s envoy to UN said Iran reserves right to self-defense, ‘harsh revenge’ for Soleimani Assassination
Ammar Hakim: The perpetrators of the bloodshed between protesters and Iraqi security forces must be identified
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani's important statement: Brutal attack killed a number of heroes of victory over ISIS
Representative of Ayatollah Sistani: War against ISIS not over yet
Yemen's warning For Saudi, UAE to stop aggression or expect surprises
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *