Ammar Hakim: UN should consider Camp Speicher massacre a genocide

SHAFAQNA- The Head of the Coalition of Iraqi National Forces has reiterated his call for the UN to consider Camp Speicher massacre a genocide.

Ammar Hakim stated: The Camp Speicher massacre after the tragic events of June 2014, as a result of which thousands of young people were killed, brings with it the grief of the bereaved mothers who lost their children and the orphans.

He continued: “On the seventh painful anniversary of this crime, we reiterate that the United Nations calls the actions of ISIS terrorist gangs in Camp Speicher a genocide to show the victory of the facts and to provide compensation to the relatives of the victims.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English