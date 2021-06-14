Why some Islamic countries are dominated by corrupt rulers according to Imam Hussain (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) who said: The reason that the oppressors dominate you is that you are escaping from death and you are attached to this disgraceful, short and unstable life. Some are like indecisive and weak slaves, and another group who is hungry and defeated; and the oppressors dominate the affairs of the country as they wish. Then, Imam Hussain (AS) added: How surprising is that the Islamic land/territory is dominated by those who are either traitors, or oppressors, or extortionists, or dishonest, or unfair ruthless rulers [1].

