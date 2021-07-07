Palestinian Chafiyeh from head covering to becoming national symbol of freedmen

SHAFAQNA | by Fatemeh Aghaei : Keffiyeh or Kufiya (Chafiyeh) has been very popular throughout the history of Palestine among activists and individuals who wear it in solidarity with the Palestinian people’s conflict with the Israeli occupiers and before that by the British occupiers.

The history of keffiyeh or kufiya (Chafiyeh) in Palestine dates back to 1936, when the Palestinian revolutionaries wore it in their struggle against British colonialism. Keffiyeh or Kufiya (Chafiyeh) is also worn by Palestinian farmers in the heat of summer and the cold of winter. The Palestinian Keffiyeh or Kufiya (Chafiyeh) is woven from patterns that are composed of concepts and are worn by the most famous Palestinian fighters and people who were in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Keffiyeh or Kufiya (Chafiyeh), known to the Palestinians as “Al-Hatta”, “Al-Shamagh”, “Ghatta ‘al-Ras” and “Al-Vashah”, has become a nationally recognized symbol which the revolutionaries and free people of the world wear it to express their love and solidarity with the Palestinian people.

On the contrary, the British occupiers and later the Israeli occupiers did their best to destroy this symbol, but each time they failed.

The Palestinian Kufiya is a white scarf embroidered in several colors, most of which is black, and its patterns refer to the Palestinian sea and bird, and are usually worn around the neck and on the head.

