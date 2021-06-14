Graduation ceremony held for Quran memorizers of Fadak Al-Zahra school in Iraq

The school is affiliated to the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine in Karbala. Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Ahmad Shahriari, the representative of Ayatollah Sistani, was the chief guest of the event.

In a speech, he underlined the importance of memorizing the Holy Quran and praised the women who have learned the Quran by heart. Raziyeh Hussein Rajab, head of the school, also read out Hadiths from the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Ahl-ul-Byat (AS) about the status of memorizing the Holy Book.

Also the Al-Muttaqin sermon of Nahj-ul-Balaqa was recited by one of the Quran memorizers. Later at the event, the memorizers received their graduation certificates.