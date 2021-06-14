Shia, Sunni Muslims community hold unity prayer in Baghdad, Iraq
SHAFAQNA-ABNA: A delegation of luminaries from the northern neighborhood of al-Kadhimiya met with dignitaries from the Sunni-dominated neighborhood of al-Adhamiya to discuss issues between the two groups and hold unity prayer.
Local authorities announced the meeting was held with the aim of settling the intrigues hatched by Daesh terrorists. Adhamiya and Kadhimiya are two neighborhoods in northern Baghdad popular for the Shia and Sunni groups living in the region and hub of changes and rivalry in political events.
Takfiri groups have carried out several terrorist attacks in the neighborhoods aiming the relationship between the Shia and Sunni communities in the region. Adhamiyah neighborhood which is surrounded by fruit gardens has been a key hideout for terrorist and armed groups.
