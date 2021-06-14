Date :Monday, June 14th, 2021 | Time : 20:18 |ID: 217323 | Print

Shia, Sunni Muslims community hold unity prayer in Baghdad, Iraq

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: A delegation of luminaries from the northern neighborhood of al-Kadhimiya met with dignitaries from the Sunni-dominated neighborhood of al-Adhamiya to discuss issues between the two groups and hold unity prayer.

Representatives of the two Shia and Sunni groups in the capital Baghdad met in al-Adhamiya neighborhood to settle intrigues hatched by Daesh terrorists and hold prayer together as a sign of fraternity.

Local authorities announced the meeting was held with the aim of settling the intrigues hatched by Daesh terrorists. Adhamiya and Kadhimiya are two neighborhoods in northern Baghdad popular for the Shia and Sunni groups living in the region and hub of changes and rivalry in political events.

Takfiri groups have carried out several terrorist attacks in the neighborhoods aiming the relationship between the Shia and Sunni communities in the region. Adhamiyah neighborhood which is surrounded by fruit gardens has been a key hideout for terrorist and armed groups.

