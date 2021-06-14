Islamic unity center to hold webinar on birth anniversary of Imam Reza (A.S)

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought has scheduled to mark the ten days between birth anniversary of Hazrat Masoumeh (AS) and his brother, the eighth Shia Imam also known as the Ten Days of Dignity.

Rouhollah Maleki, representative of major Islamic unity center in Iran in secretariat for Ten Days of Dignity, announced the programs to be held in line with boosting Islamic unity and mark the birth anniversary of the eighth Shia Imam.

He announced that the annual meeting of Shia and Sunni thinkers will be held virtually this year due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

He said a book reading competition will also be held concurrent with the birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS) on the lifestyle of the eighth Shia Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Also a special international webinar is going to be held inviting Shia and Sunni guests from across the globe.

The book titled “Behavioral Religion of Muslims” will be unveiled during a special ceremony.

Rouhollah Maleki noted that the role of Imam Reza (AS) in boosting solidarity among Muslims and his fraternal ties with different Islamic denominations is set as the topic for webinars to be held this year.

World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought will mark the ten days from the birth anniversary of Hazrat Masoumeh (AS) to birth anniversary of the eighth Shia Imam also known as the Ten Days of Dignity on June 12-18, 2021.