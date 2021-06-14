Date :Monday, June 14th, 2021 | Time : 20:30 |ID: 217332 | Print

System based on invasion, occupation not to last long : Zarif

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that a system that has been based on aggression and occupation will not last long.

After a long period of wars and aggression against the Palestinians and threats to the Islamic Republic, the tyrant has fallen, and here is Gaza raising the sign of victory, and Iran continues the march of glory, Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

He added that perhaps those who come after him will learn that the system that was founded on aggression and occupation will not last long.

