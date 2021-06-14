Nabih Berri: My plan to break government stalemate has Arab, regional and international support

SHAFAQNA- The Speaker of the Lebanese House of Representatives expressed his deep sorrow over the current situation in Lebanon, saying that the continuation of the dire situation in the country will cause great destruction that will have bad consequences.

Nabih Berri said today (Monday) during a meeting that the third version of his initiative to break the political and governmental stalemate has the support of Arab, regional, international and Western powers, including France.

Expressing deep concern that some would adhere to the impossible conditions, Barry said that such an issue would complicate matters further, stressing that as Speaker of the House of Representatives, he insisted on respecting the constitution and its implementation and would never allow targeting it.

The Speaker of the Lebanese House of Representatives continued by pointing out that the Islamic Ummah lives in honor and dignity after the recent Palestinian epic and in spite of its current problems, and said: “One of the most important events that has taken place is the full unity of the Palestinian people inside and outside the country.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English