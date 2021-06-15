What happens to those who are directed by self-desires in life?

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 26 of Surah Saad, Allah (SWT) said: “O’ Dawood (David) We (God) appointed you as a vicegerent on earth, so judge between men in truth (and justice); nor follow thou the desires (of your heart, for they will mislead you from the Path of Allah (SWT), for those who wander astray from Divine Path, is a grievous penalty, for that they forget the Day of Account.”

It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: The best opinions are those which are the furthest from desires and the closest to firmness [1]. In another narration (Hadith), Imam Ali (AS) said: the closest opinions to wisdom are the furthest of them from desires [2]. Zaid ibn Suhaan narrated: I asked Imam Ali (AS): Which type of people has the firmer opinions (verdicts)? Imam (AS) replied: The ones who are not deceived by others temptations nor by ornaments of the world [3].

