Why opportunities for attaining God’s satisfaction in this world should not be ignored?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: May Allah (SWT) grant you Divine Forgiveness, and you are successful to carry out good deeds according to clear indicators, because the path is clear and invites you to safe abode. Now, you live in a world that you can attain God’s satisfaction by the respite and peace of mind granted to you. Now, record of deeds is open and the pen of the angel writers is moving. The bodies are healthy and the tongues are expressive, repentance is accepted and the good deeds are credited [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 95.