Saudi-Led blockade pushing Yemen’s health care system to the brink

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Yemen’s medical workers came together in front of the UN office to vent their anger at the continued seizure of oil vessels by the Saudi-led coalition which has led to the closure of many medical facilities in the war-torn country.

Yemen’s ministry of health has announced repeatedly that most health facilities had to stop providing services due to the lack of fuel. Hundreds including dialysis centers are on the verge of total shut down, according to Press TV. The ministry has urged the international community to step in and pressurize the Saudi-led coalition into releasing the seized oil tankers and opening Sana’a airport.

According to the UN, the Saudi war on Yemen along with the years-long blockade has driven the war-torn country into the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

People in Yemen say tightening the blockade will only put the lives of thousands of patients at risk and hamper the political solution as the Yemeni army says it will continue advancing toward Maarib city until it is fully liberated from the Saudi-backed forces.