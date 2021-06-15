Date :Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 | Time : 18:43 |ID: 217396 | Print

Pictures: Rally at Shannon Airport, Ireland in memory of over 70 Palestinian children murdered by apartheid Israeli regime

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: At Shannon Airport, Ireland some people at Shannonwatch , including members of Limerick, Clare and Galway IPSC, dedicated their monthly vigil to the over 70 Palestinian children murdered by apartheid Israeli regime in its latest butchery in Gaza and the West Bank. They read out their names and ages and called for an end to Ireland’s complicity with war crimes.

You might also like
Israel Threatens Religious Freedom of Muslims
Israel freed Settler Charged with Killing Palestinian Woman to House Arrest
Palestinian baby dies after inhaling Israeli teargas
Margot Wallstrom stands for human rights - angers Israel
Israel trains Bahrain's riot police
London students protest Israeli envoy’s planned speech
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *