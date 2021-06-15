https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/1-8.jpg 768 1024 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-06-15 18:43:042021-06-15 18:43:04Pictures: Rally at Shannon Airport, Ireland in memory of over 70 Palestinian children murdered by apartheid Israeli regime
Pictures: Rally at Shannon Airport, Ireland in memory of over 70 Palestinian children murdered by apartheid Israeli regime
SHAFAQNA-ABNA: At Shannon Airport, Ireland some people at Shannonwatch , including members of Limerick, Clare and Galway IPSC, dedicated their monthly vigil to the over 70 Palestinian children murdered by apartheid Israeli regime in its latest butchery in Gaza and the West Bank. They read out their names and ages and called for an end to Ireland’s complicity with war crimes.
