Date :Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 | Time : 19:10 |ID: 217413 | Print

Rouhani terms economic sanctions as “silent crime against humanity”

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that the sanctions and economic war are silent crimes against humanity.

The president made the remarks in reference to unilateral US sanctions against Iran over the past three years. He said that Iran, as a victim of these inhumane sanctions, will publish documents of these crimes.

The entire world has to get aware of the inhumane crimes of the Trump administration against the Iranian nation, Rouhani said.    The fact that the sanctioners are admitting their defeat after three years of sanctions is a big sign of Iran’s victory in the fight against economic war, the president added.

You might also like
Iranian and Iraqi Foreign Ministers meet in Baghdad
Syrian envoy : US accountable for threatening Iranian passenger plane
Iranian scientist awarded German prize
Devotees of Imam Khomeini (RA) around the world mark 30th anniversary of his passing
Iran's Rouhani honors memory of officials died in 1981 terrorist attack
Photos: Lalejin, World Craft City for Pottery
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *