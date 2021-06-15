Rouhani terms economic sanctions as “silent crime against humanity”

The president made the remarks in reference to unilateral US sanctions against Iran over the past three years. He said that Iran, as a victim of these inhumane sanctions, will publish documents of these crimes.

The entire world has to get aware of the inhumane crimes of the Trump administration against the Iranian nation, Rouhani said. The fact that the sanctioners are admitting their defeat after three years of sanctions is a big sign of Iran’s victory in the fight against economic war, the president added.