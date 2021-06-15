UNESCO-Iran communications management club opened

UNESCO clubs are popular bodies across the world that work in line with peace and interaction among human communities relying on experiences, skills and insights specific to each community.

In this regard, the UNESCO-Iran Communications Management Club was established to elevate public knowledge of communications management in line with the goals stated in the constitution and laws of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the framework of the UNESCO-Iran National Commission.

The clubs are groups of volunteers of diverse ages and socio-professional status who become activists in the service of UNESCO’s ideals.