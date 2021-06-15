UN: Lebanon facing a crisis of basic necessities for 1.5 million people

SHAFAQNA- A UN official has estimated Lebanon’s need for $ 300 million over the next eight months to cover the basic needs of 1.5 million Lebanese citizens.

Najah Rushdie, Deputy Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and Lebanese Humanitarian Coordinator made the remarks during a press conference in Geneva on Monday.

“It is clear that the failure to form a government has a great impact on confidence in the country. If at least the banking system and economic institutions are not trusted, an investor will never set foot in Lebanon,” Rushdie said.

“The Lebanese leaders have an immediate responsibility to their people, but the people are also looking to us for support. Lebanon needs $ 300 million over the next eight months to meet its basic needs,” he added.

