Saudi Arabia executes Mustafa al-Darwish, a teenager from Qatif

SHAFAQNA- Authorities of the Al-Saud regime today (Tuesday) executed the death sentence of “Mustafa Hashem Bin Issa Al-Darwish”, a teenager from Qatif from Tarot Island.

Saudi officials executed al-Darwish on charges of armed action against the governor, threatening national security, forming a terrorist gang to kill security forces and inciting sedition.

However, he was a minor at the time of his arrest and such allegations did not match his age.

Saudi opposition leader Fouad Ibrahim wrote on his Twitter account in response to the news: Mustafa al-Darwish, a young man from Qatif, was arrested on trumped-up charges, including dozens of people who took part in the 2011 peaceful protests and they were killed by bullets in the street or by the sword.

He stressed that the image of the Saudi regime will remain dark even if it spends all the gold on earth to improve its image in the world, and this will only increase the people’s awareness of the decline of this regime and said: To date, the bloodthirsty regime has executed 844 people to date since Salman bin Abdulaziz came to power.

Ibrahim stated: Mustafa Al-Darwish was seventeen years old at the time of his arrest and was subsequently convicted in the sense that he was young. But the law of Salman bin Abdulaziz does not differentiate between minors and non-minors.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English