Photos: Terrible fire in Najaf Ashraf
SHAFAQNA– A severe fire broke out (Tuesday) in Najaf Ashraf province.
The fire broke out in the City Mall complex in the Khan al-Mukhdar area of Najaf Ashraf province.
The cause of the fire and the volume of casualties have not been determined yet.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
