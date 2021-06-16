This Man Makes a Difference in Bradford Muslim Burials

SHAFAQNA-

Volunteering to bury the dead is a highly rewardable act in Islam. But for one man to volunteer for more than 1000 hours without being paid for a single minute is a story of a role model.

Aftab Iqbal, also known as award-winning DJ Bally, worked long hours over the past year to help Muslim burials at Scholemoor Cemetery in Bradford, Telegraph & Argus reported.

At the time of COVID-19 pandemic, the work pace has been huge.

“I’ve done it as a thank-you gesture,” said Iqbal. “It’s been a tough one for people through the pandemic.”

Adil Shaan, head of bereavement services at Janaza Announcements, believes the work Iqbal has done in helping and assisting with services and burials at Scholemoor Cemetery is outstanding.

“Aftab is one of a kind,” said Shaan. “He’s one of the hidden gems of Bradford.”

“He’s volunteered over 1,000 hours free at the graveyard and he’s not got paid for a single minute of it.

“Aftab has done this because of the current situation,” said Shaan. “He wants to give something back to the community. If only everyone dedicated just of a few hours of their time.”

“Aftab does a fantastic job. No-one does this for a hobby and not many people would give this amount of their time. He does us and has done Bradford proud.”