AQR launches Kouthar system to boost cultural activities in cyberspace

In the next phases, Kouthar system also provides services such as monitoring and evaluation of cultural programs, planning of pilgrimage groups, registration of couples in Sheikh Tusi portico, etc. to the audience. Mohammad Mahdi Baradaran, the Director General of Imam Ridha ‘s(AS) holy shrine, stated: “In a situation where our enemies have used all their power for cultural aggression, AQR is at the forefront of cultural Jihad, and aims to present different plans in order to equip the pilgrims and neighbors of Imam Ridha’s (AS) holy shrine with information about faith, and raise their insight and awareness.”

According to him, Kouthar system is one of the great initiatives in counterattacking enemies’ cultural aggression and it can have many effects and blessings for cultural activities in the holy shrine and promotional services for pilgrims,” he said. “The unveiling of a system like this is just the beginning and we must move towards making it smart and interactive, so that the audience can learn about cultural and promotional services including plans, ceremonies, speeches, eulogies, etc., to provide their opinions and suggestions,” he commented, adding: “This mutual interaction will also provide the ground for improving the quality of activities and adapting it to the needs of the audience.”

The official also pointed out that there are 600 services at work in sacred places, many of which can be provided in cyberspace.