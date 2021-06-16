AQR seeks modern means and media to promote religion: Chief custodian

Addressing officials in his visit to the Museum of Hajj and Pilgrimage, he stated that AQR seeks cooperation with Leader of the Revolution’s Be’tha Organization (Pilgrimage Mission for Mecca).

Referring to the renaming of the two courtyards of Imam Ridha (AS) holy shrine, he called it a measure to make pilgrims more familiar with the life of the Imams buried in Baqi’ graveyard in Medin, and the Prophet of Islam (pbuh).

“The names of the two courtyards of Hedayat and Jame’ Razavi were respectively changed to ‘Imam Hasan Mojtaba (AS)’ and ‘Great Prophet (pbuh)’ courtyards and this is not just a ceremonial action. We aim to make the pilgrims in these courtyards acquainted with the life and conduct of these noble Imams,” he said.

AQR chief custodian expressed hope to have further cooperation with the Be’tha in designing and implementing cultural programs in the holy shrine.

According to Marvi, AQR is looking to use the capacity of the porticos for cultural work, increase knowledge and familiarize pilgrims with the life and conduct of the Infallible Imams (AS), and welcomes ideas and suggestions in this field.

Furthermore, he pointed out that in today’s world, the tools of art should not be neglected to promote and convey religious concepts, adding, “We are fully aware of the importance of art and media and their role and effect in transmitting religious concepts, so from the beginning of my presence, we deployed several theater groups on the subject of Razavi culture and the pilgrimage of Imam Ridha (AS) holy shrine.”

“We believe that Imam Ridha is a living and present Imam. We have his knowledge, teachings and conduct, so just as he was the source and center of knowledge, insight, religiosity and enlightenment for the society during his lifetime, today, his holy shrine should be the same,” he remarked.