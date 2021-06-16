Who is the role model for bigots?

SHAFAQNA – According to explanation by the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS), Satan (Iblis) is the leader of bigots and their role model. In a sermon, Imam Ali (AS) said: Satan (Iblis) is the leader of bigots, the antecedent to the arrogant and the one who founded bigotry [1]. Therefore, the first bigot in the world is Iblis (Satan) and Satan’s bigotry is a kind of racist bigotry (racism); because when Allah (SWT) ordered Satan to prostrate in front of Adam (AS), Iblis refused and was arrogant, as Satan considered its race is superior to Adam (AS) because Satan was created from fire and Adam (AS) from soil.

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 192.