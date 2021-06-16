How can Nifaq grow?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Love of wealth and position/status grows (develops) Nifaq (hypocrisy) in the heart as the water is essential for vegetation to grow. Because Nifaq is the protestation (objection) of the appearance (Dhahir; exterior) to hidden (Batin; on the inside); and the action (Dhahir) against the intention (Batin). Therefore, whoever seeks status (position, place) in the hearts of the people, inevitably will be pulled toward Nifaq to the people (act as a hypocrite), and pretend to an apt quality which is empty of that quality; and this is the same as Nifaq [1].

[1] Jami’us-Sa’adaat, Vol. 2, Page 463.