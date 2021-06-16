Barham Salih visited Al-Imamayn Al-Jawadayn’s (A.S) holy shrine+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi President Barham Salih today (Wednesday) visited the holy shrines of Musa ibn Ja’far (A.S) and Muhammad Javad (A.S) in the city of Kaẓemayn.

Barham Salih also visited the shrine of Abu Hanifa in the city of Al-Azamiya.

The Iraqi Prime Minister today (Wednesday) visited the holy shrine of Imamayn Al-askariyayn (A.S) in the city of Samarra.

Mustafa al-Kazemi emphasized in the holy shrine of Imamayn Al-askariyayn (A.S): Samarra with religious symbols and historical depth should be the cultural capital.

Al-Kazemi added: “Imamayn Al-askariyayn (peace be upon them) represent the divine and human signs that unite all Iraqis.”

He stated: Imams do not belong to a particular tribe, religion and creed, but are human symbols that we are inspired by their way of life and follow their guidance and put their values ​​in our lives as a beacon.

The Iraqi Prime Minister noted: “These shrines are a sacred places that unite all of us Iraqis under one umbrella under the title of kindness and humanity.”

Kazemi pointed out that the shrines of Samarra are religious symbols and the heritage of humanity. As civilized history and moral values ​​are for all of humanity, he stressed the need to develop the city of Samarra and its infrastructure, as well as strengthen its tourism facilities, and said that Samarra deserves more efforts.

Al-Kazemi pointed out: Samarra, due to its religious symbols and historical depth, should be the cultural capital, the destination of the lovers of the Ahl al-Bayt of the Prophet (PBUH) and the lovers of Islamic history and heritage from all over the world.

The Iraqi Prime Minister arrived in Salah ad Din province this morning (Wednesday) and inaugurated a number of projects in the province.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English