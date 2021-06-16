Date :Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 | Time : 19:38 |ID: 217580 | Print

Photos: A Palestinian child smiling while lost his leg in Israeli aggression on Gaza

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Saleh, a Palestinian child lost his leg in the last Israeli aggression on Gaza which was waged in May, 2021. He is smiling, defying his pain.

