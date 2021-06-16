Photos: A Palestinian child smiling while lost his leg in Israeli aggression on Gaza

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/12-4.jpg 768 960 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-06-16 19:38:402021-06-16 19:38:40Photos: A Palestinian child smiling while lost his leg in Israeli aggression on Gaza
