Date :Wednesday, June 16th, 2021

Mohammad bin Salman meets John Kerry

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman met on Wednesday US Climate envoy John Kerry in Riyadh.

During the meeting, they reviewed international efforts to confront climate change, including Saudi initiatives to reduce emissions, environmental preservation and Saudi plans in this regard, especially the Green Saudi Arabia and the Green Middle East were discussed.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

