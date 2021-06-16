Speaker of Lebanese Parliament: Everything is broken and country is collapsing

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese parliament speaker said: “Everything is broken, the country is collapsing, institutions are eroding, people are angry.”

The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament issued a statement saying that the decision to appoint a Prime Minister was outside the will of the President and was based on the decision of the deputies, the Lebanese legislature.

According to Article 64 of the Constitution, the Prime Minister is obliged to hold parliamentary debates to form a government.

Nabih Berri added: “We need a solution, not a withdrawal. The initiative continues. It is my right to assist the incumbent Prime Minister in any initiative he takes.”

Addressing Lebanese President Michel Aoun, he stressed: “It is not up to you to decide on the appointment of the Prime Minister, and the parliament gave answer to your letter to Hariri. You said explicitly yesterday: We do not want Saad Hariri as Prime Minister. You insist that eight ministers plus two be appointed by the presidency.

He continued: “Everything is broken, the country is collapsing, the institutions are eroding, the people are angry, and with your opposition to the initiative approved by the West, the East and all the parties, Lebanon is collapsing.”

