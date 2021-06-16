First signs of a diplomatic crisis between Israel and UAE

SHAFQANA- Israeli media today (Wednesday) revealed the first signs of a diplomatic crisis between Israel and the UAE, following the decisions of the regime’s new environment minister, Tamar Zandberg.

Israel Today reported that Tamar Zandberg has called for the cancellation of an agreement that would allow the UAE to transport oil to other parts of the world via occupied Palestine.

The newspaper warned that if Tel Aviv cancels the UAE oil transfer agreement, there will be a crisis in bilateral relations.

Emphasizing that the cancellation of the agreement would jeopardize the “Peace of Ibrahim” (normalization of relations) pact, the newspaper quoted Emirati sources as saying that if Israel cancels the agreement, it will cause a crisis in our relations.

