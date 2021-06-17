An official delegation from Geneva International Organization visits Imam Ali’s (A.S) shrine (photos)

SHAFAQNA- An official delegation from the Geneva International Call Organization visited the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S). This is the first visit of an official delegation of this international organization.

The delegation was accompanied by Atif Hamid, Head of the international organization in Iraq, and Lillian Nasrallah, Head of the delegation and Director of programs in Baghdad.

The delegation visited the historical and ancient monuments of Alawi holy shrine. Mazin Al-Asadi, Head of internal relations at the Public Relations Office in the holy shrine, spoke about the importance and antiquity of historic buildings and the most important ongoing service projects to serve pilgrims.

This international delegation praised the warm welcome and generous hospitality of the officials of the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) and praised the projects carried out in the courtyard and porches of this holy shrine.

The Geneva International Call is a non-governmental organization whose motto is to support civilians in armed conflict. The organization was formed in March 2000.

