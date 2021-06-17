Date :Thursday, June 17th, 2021 | Time : 12:55 |ID: 217669 | Print

Fighting Taliban in Shia province of Daikundi; A group of women distribute water and food in trenches to support government forces

SHAFAQNA – As clashes between Afghan government forces and the Taliban continue in the city of Patawi in Afghanistan’s Daikundi Shia province, a group of women have gone to the trenches to support the military and distribute food and water to soldiers.

These women are members of an association that has been providing water and food from the city of Nili, the capital of Daikundi province, for the past few days and transporting it to the battle line.

The Daikundi province has been witnessing heavy fighting between the Taliban and government forces since last week, and popular forces have been able to repel widespread Taliban attacks.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

