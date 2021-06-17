Who is an honourable person according to the Islamic teaching?

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/islamic-values-1.png 194 259 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-06-17 10:39:592021-06-17 10:39:59Who is an honourable person according to the Islamic teaching?
It is narrated that a man came to see the fifth Shia Imam, Mohammad Al-Baqir (AS) and said: I am Oqabat ibn Bashir Asadi, and I am of noble lineage. Imam (AS) asked: “What do you mean by mentioning your family status? Allah (SWT) will elevate the status of the one who others consider unworthy if he/she is a believer for the sake of his/her belief; and the one who is considered noble by the people, if that person is a disbeliever, God will degrade him/her for the sake of his/her disbelief. Therefore, no one is superior to others except by Taqwa (Divine Piety) [1].
