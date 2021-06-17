Why is it important for people to obey a Divine Leader?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: The nations of the world wake up in the morning while they are in fear of their rulers, and I wake up in the morning while I am in fear of my (so called) followers. I called upon you for Jihad against the enemy, but you refused to go for Jihad; I read the truth in your ears, but you did not hear. And I invited you overtly and covertly, you did not accept; and I gave you advice, but you did not accept [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 97.