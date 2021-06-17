Newly appointed judge to the high court said: Freedom of speech may not be guaranteed by the Australian constitution

SHAFAQNA – In his judgment of a challenge to Australia’s foreign influence transparency scheme, Justice Simon Steward said freedom of political communication implied in the constitution may not exist and was not “settled law”. Steward was one of five high court justices who delivered a majority decision on Wednesday (15 June 2021) to uphold the validity of Australia’s foreign influence transparency scheme, but his reasoning diverged from his colleagues on the question of freedom of speech.

While the other four justices accepted Australians have a right to freedom of speech, Steward said that “for my part, with the greatest respect, it is arguable” that the human rights protection “does not exist”. “It may not be sufficiently supported by the text, structure and context of the constitution and … it is still not yet settled law,” Steward said. He argued that the “continued division” over how to apply the freedom was “telling”. “It may suggest that the implied freedom cannot be adequately defined.”

The foreign influence scheme, launched in December 2018, requires individuals or entities to register if they are lobbying, communicating or making payments on behalf of a foreign principal for the purpose of political or governmental influence.

