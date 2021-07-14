Date :Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 | Time : 10:39 |ID: 217688 | Print

Photos: Sahib Al-Zaman Courtyard in Samarra, Iraq

SHAFAQN- The construction of the northern courtyard of the Sahib al-Zaman (A.J) in the shrine of Imam Hasan Al-Askari (A.S) in Samarra has progressed by 85%.

