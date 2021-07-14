https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/f3ccdd27d2000e3f9255a7e3e2c48800_778.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-07-14 10:39:042021-07-14 07:40:13Photos: Sahib Al-Zaman Courtyard in Samarra, Iraq
Photos: Sahib Al-Zaman Courtyard in Samarra, Iraq
SHAFAQN- The construction of the northern courtyard of the Sahib al-Zaman (A.J) in the shrine of Imam Hasan Al-Askari (A.S) in Samarra has progressed by 85%.
